JUVENAL B. AGUILERA
1954 - 2020
Juvenal B. Aguilera, 66, of Calipatria, CA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family in Calipatria, CA. Juvenal was born on August 24, 1954 in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. He started working in agriculture at age 13 in Northern California and moved to the Imperial Valley in the late eighties to be closer to his family in Mexicali. He married Patricia Aguilera August 3, 2019 in Calipatria, CA. He enjoyed visits from his co-workers, childhood friends that he kept in touch with and family. He also enjoyed road trips to visit family in Riverside and Fresno. He also liked to go shopping with his "kids' on the weekends. He was proud of being the oldest of 8 children and was proud of having 7 of his own. He is preceded in death by his parents Filimon Aguilera and Consuelo B. Aguilera and his brother Emilio B. Aguilera all from Mexicali. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 46 years who he finally married last year; his daughters Terry Aguilera (Javier Calles), Connie Steele (Robert Steele), Tina Gutierrez (Joe Gutierrez) and Jennifer Aguilera; his sons Tacho Aguilera, Emilio Aguilera and Juvenal Aguilera "Jr." all from Calipatria. He was a proud Tata of 15 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Brawley, Ca. Burial will be private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

