

Katherine (Kay) Bishop, 95, of El Centro, CA. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Kay was born on July 10, 1924 and was raised in Madison, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in 1942, Kay left Wisconsin and went to Washington, D.C. during World War II and worked for the Veterans Administration. While she was there she met Earl Bishop. They married in Oceanside, CA. in 1945 and she returned with Earl to the Imperial Valley. Earl and Kay owned and operated Bishop Dairy on Meloland Road. Kay was actively involved in the dairy taking care of the calves and raising their three children Bruce, Steve and Nancy. Kay was an excellent cook and seamstress, sewing everything from western shirts to prom dresses. In 1971, Bishop Dairy moved to San Pasqual Valley near Escondido where they eventually sold the dairy and planted an avocado grove in 1987. Earl passed away in 1989, but Kay remained at her beautiful home overlooking the valley. Her children and grandchildren have an abundance of memories with her there whether it was trying to keep up with her on walks up the hill, attending to her beautiful garden, working on her jigsaw puzzles, adventures to the Wild Animal Park or the afternoons of crossword puzzles and baseball on the radio. She lost her home in 2007 to the Witch Creek wildfire and moved back to the Imperial Valley living at the Desert Trails RV park. She developed great friendships while here, lovingly known as "Miss Kay." She will always be remembered for her positive, upbeat attitude with a smile on her face and twinkle in her eye. She was an active participant and enjoyed her bible study group from the First Christian Church, loved reading books and watching Jeopardy. Kay lived a great life and her favorite song was by Louis Armstrong "What a Wonderful World" and she believed and lived accordingly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bishop and son, Steve Bishop. Kay is survived by her son, Bruce Bishop of Jerome, ID; daughter, Nancy (Greg) Thornburg of Imperial, CA; daughter-in-law, Shawna Bishop of El Centro, CA; grandchildren: Alexa Bishop; Jason Bishop; Tel (Nancy) Bishop; Robyn Bishop; George (Molly) Bishop; Garrett (Suzanne) Bishop; Kelly Bishop; Josh Thornburg; Tara (Eric) Dollente; 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store