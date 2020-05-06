KATHY ARREDONDO
1993 - 2020
Kathy Arredondo, 26, of Brawley, Ca passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Kathy was born on September 13, 1993 in Brawley, CA. Kathy loved listening to her music and playing with her plush toys in her room. She also loved spending time with her mother, siblings and family at home. She is survived by her parents, Jose and Jovita Arredondo; brother, Peter Moreno; sisters, Mary Jo and Leslie Arredondo; grandparents, Pedro and Leandra Vega and Maria Arredondo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 8 to 10:30 am with service at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
