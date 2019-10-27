|
Kenneth Alfred Holmes, 101, of Carlsbad, CA passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Kenneth was born on August 13, 1918 in Los Angeles, CA. He married Marjorie Mae Holmes on July 20, 1947 in El Centro, CA. Kenneth graduated from Alhambra City High School in 1936, joined the Navy Air corp. in June, 1942 and served as a carrier dive bomber pilot during WWII. He was awarded the Navy Cross, the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Presidential Unit Citation and other medals and ribbons for his service. After the war, he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo and earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and later a Master of Arts also. Kenneth was an agriculture and industrial arts teacher at the Central Union High School for 31 years and retired in June, 1977. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Holmes and Olga Victoria Thoureen; older sister, Eileen C. Huffaker an younger brother, Raymond C. Holmes. He is survived by his spouse, Marjorie of Carlsbad, CA and three children, Randall N. Holmes of Los Angeles, CA, Roger L. Holmes of Oceanside, CA and Christy A. Paty of San Diego, CA and four granddaughters: Elise, Anne and Leah Paty, and Alexandra Holmes. He is also survived by his other younger brother John G. Holmes. A military service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery with Jay Holmes, nephew of Kenneth, officiating the service.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 27, 2019