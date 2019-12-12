|
Kerry Rhoades, 24, of Decatur passed away on September 13, 2019 of Cancer in Illinois. He was born on November 30, 1994 in Brawley, CA. Kerry lived in California before moving to Yuma, Arizona when he was 12. There he lived with his mother and brothers before graduating high school in 2013. He worked at the Rehab where his boss did not like how much time he would spend talking to those recovering from an injury but still received high marks from his CEO and the patients. He never told anyone "I have to go back to work" he would just sit and talk to the patients young and old. One of his favorite past times was playing Dance Dance Revolution as well as playing online on his Xbox. In 2015 he moved to be with his mother and brothers to Illinois. His chivalry matched how big his heart was. Kerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Dorothy Cowardin and Harold and Goldie Rhoades. He is survived by his mother, Shayvonne of Illinois; brothers, Eric of California and Alex of Illinois; grandmother, Peggy of California; grandfather, Robert of California; uncles, Dana and Robert of Wyoming, as well as numerous cousins; best friends and extended family, Monica of Arizona, Hipskins of Arizona, and Matt of Illinois and the Boohers of California. Celebration of Life will be held on Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 954 S. 13th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364 on December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorials be sent to: https://lymphoma.org/
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 12, 2019