Kevin Gonzalez, 27, of El Centro passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. He was born on Febuary 11, 1991 in El Centro and later married to Ariana Gonzalez on February 15, 2014 in El Centro. Kevin was a loving husband, father, son, brother, Electrician, Coach and life-of-the-party. He is survived by his wife, Ariana; children, Oliver, Bailey, Luna of El Centro; parents, Raul and Lorena Gonzalez of Heber; sisters, April and Cassandra of Heber and brother, Michael of Phoenix, AZ. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 08, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Service will be held on Saturday, February 09, 2019 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 8, 2019