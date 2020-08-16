

Kevin Michael Fleming, 64, of Denver, CO passed away of Pancreatic cancer on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Denver Hospice. Kevin was born on August 28, 1955 in San Diego, CA. Kevin was a man full of joy who loved life and all the people who crossed his path. He is happy, joyous and free. He spent the last 22 years of his life clean, sharing a message of hope. Kevin had the deft ability to yank off your covers. He was also the first person to offer a loving hand up. He is survived by wife of two months, Allison Pollock; children Alicia, Kevin Casey, and Kellen; grandchildren, Kellen and Sophia; sisters, Kathie Messerschmidt, Laurie Bakewell and Shelly Kwik; brother, Tom Fleming; nephew, Matthew Messerscmidt and niece Anna Messerschmidt Orduno. COVID-19 precludes services at this time. The family suggests memorials go to your higher power.



