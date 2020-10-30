

Kristin Marie Delgado was born on August 31, 1982. She passed away on October 14, 2020. Kristin was loved throughout her life by all of her family. She was a free-spirited butterfly that could not be contained. Her infectious personality drew everyone to her. Everyone knew her as special and unique and always smiling. Her almost permanent smile radiated love and affection towards the ones she loved. She loved to joke around and getting together with family. The arts were also a big part of her life, as she loved to read everything; from a challenging novel to the celebrity tabloids. She hated giving up on a story. Music was often the center of her world, as well. From blasting oldies while joyriding with her cousins, to attending Rancid concerts in LA with her family. Music was something she held dear to her heart. She always seemed to have her finger on the pulse, knew the latest trends, but had no problem learning about new artists her daughter would share with her. Music is something that bonded them. Kristin laughed, loved, and lived life on her own terms and only asked for love and loyalty in return. Her hometown of Brawley was her playground. She had hopes and dreams, as we all do. She also knew God, and talked to Him often. Kristin would say she could see God in the stars, trees, and in nature. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten by many, but especially her family. She was preceded in death by grandparents: Abraham and Catalina "Chita" Gonzales and Jose and Clara Delgado; uncle Harvey Delgado. She is survived by her mother, Diana DiManno; step-father, Peter DiManno; father, Joe Delgado of Brawley, CA.; daughter, Rozlynn Martinez, all reside in Brawley, CA. Sisters, Laura and Danielle Delgado, reside in Long Beach, California. As well as various aunts, uncles, and many cousins.



