Lana Louise Gillies, 69, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 with her sons by her side. Lana was born on January 25, 1951 in Yuma, Arizona to Robert Nugent and Mary Louise (Ingram) Johnson. She moved to El Centro as a young child and attended local schools and graduated from Central Union High School in 1968. While at CUHS, she met the love of her life and married Richard E. Gillies on December 28, 1968. Lana was preceded in death by her parents Nugent (1980) and Louise (1999) as well as her husband Richard (1992). She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and loyal friend too many. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of life, her love of NASCAR, NFL Football, getting together with family and friends. Her favorite vacation spot was the beach and spending time with her family and friends on Dover Court. She loved holidays and always enjoyed Halloween when she dressed up and handed candy out in front of her house. Thanksgiving and Christmas were favorites as well because it meant being with family, friends and the joy of watching the grandkids and nieces celebrating. Her passion for cooking was enjoyed by many. Lanas greatest characteristic was her strength as a woman. Lana began her career at Finley Elementary School and worked there for over 13 years as a Teachers Assistant, a job she loved which enabled her to watch her children grow up. She finished her career working for Jack Dewbre at Southland Cooling, working there for over 18 years until her early retirement in 2012. Lana leaves behind her two sons Justin (Christy) Gillies and Richard (Veronica) Gillies; her sister Gay Otts and brother Lonnie Johnson. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Joshua, Jacob, Madalyn and Sabrina Gillies, Kelsey and Kylee Lamoure and nieces Tiffany, Stacey, Jamie (Gay Ott), Leslie, Kelsie (Lonnie Johnson), Katie and nephew Phil (Marilyn Kozlow). She also leaves behind her favorite furry companion, Bolt the Boxer. The family would like to thank ECRMC doctors, nurses, nurse assistants and support staff for the care they showed in making Lanas time at the hospital comfortable during her last days. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on March 21, 2020 at First Christian Church located at 450 S. Waterman Avenue, El Centro, CA with a reception to follow at the home of Lanas good friends, Barry and Becki Case.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020