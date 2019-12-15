|
Laurence A. Ternes, 72, of El Centro, CA passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Larry was born August 20, 1947 in Elyria, where he grew up. Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mari Jo (Klimosewski); daughters, Liz Ternes (David Ruiz) of Imperial, California and Missy Ternes (Michael Healer) of Brownwood Texas and six grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his seven siblings, Patricia Gill of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Barbara Kaiser of Sagamore Hills, Paul Ternes of Naples, Florida, Ralph Ternes, Jr. of Torrance, California, Jeannette Benjamin of LaGrange, Ohio; Karen Cox of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; Matthew Ternes of Grafton, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Veteran's Hall, 247 South Imperial Ave in Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 15, 2019