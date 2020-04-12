Home

More Obituaries for LAURIE LOPEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURIE CHRISTINA LOPEZ


1977 - 2020
LAURIE CHRISTINA LOPEZ Obituary

Laurie Christina Lopez, 42, of Calexico, Ca passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Laurie was born and raised in the Imperial Valley. Laurie was an avid collector of all things comics. She loved to make people smile. She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jose and Cruz Lopez and John and Virginia Fletcher; mother, Mille F. Lopez. She is survived by her father, Simon C. Lopez; sister, Lisa M. Lopez; brother-in-law, Mariano Velez III; niece and nephew Paige and Christian Velez. A private viewing will be held.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 12, 2020
