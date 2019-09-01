|
|
Lauro Reyes, 86, of Phelan, CA passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1932 in Calipatria, CA and later married Angie Reyes on May 1, 1955 in Brawley, CA. Lauro is survived by his children, Lorraine, Lauro, Jr., Armando, Javier and Louie Reyes; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will follow at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 1, 2019