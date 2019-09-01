Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURO REYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURO C. "LALO" REYES


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURO C. "LALO" REYES Obituary
Lauro Reyes, 86, of Phelan, CA passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1932 in Calipatria, CA and later married Angie Reyes on May 1, 1955 in Brawley, CA. Lauro is survived by his children, Lorraine, Lauro, Jr., Armando, Javier and Louie Reyes; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will follow at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now