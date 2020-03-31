|
Lawrence aka, Larry was born in Salinas, CA. December 28, 1948. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 26, 2020. He grew up in Soledad, CA. He was a graduate of Gonzales High School. After completing High School, he served his country in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon completion of his military service he permanently settled in Calexico, CA. with his wife of 45 years, Josie Sigala-Luna. He worked for Southern California Gas Company for 32 years from where he retired. In 2013, he and his wife, moved to Chula Vista, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, reading, attending sporting events, working out, going to the beach and being around family and friends while creating unforgettable memories. He was an avid Raiders, Dodgers and Lakers fan. Mr. Luna was known as a kind, humble, respectful, and generous person. Larry will be missed by all and will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his parents, Petra and Oswaldo Luna. He is survived by his wife, Josie Sigala-Luna; sister, Bertha (Raymond) Riojas; children, Krystal Luna (Sal Sanchez) and Lawrence Luna Jr. (Melisa Martinez); grandchildren, Larissa Luna, Eric Martinez and Dominic Sanchez; 13 godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, Mr. Luna will be laid to rest with a private ceremony with full Military Honors. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2020