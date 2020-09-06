1/1
LAWRENCIA MARQUEZ
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrencia Marquez, 91 of Brawley, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence in Hemet, California. Lawrencia (Lorrie) was born Saturday, July 20, 1929 in Brawley, California. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Saenz and the late Guadalupe Corona Saenz. Lawrencia was very family-oriented she had been a stay at home Mom to her children Sylvia Marquez Hicks, Ralph Benjamin Marquez and Elisa Marquez Benefield. Lawrencia instilled a good sense of values and gave unconditional love to all her family. She received much joy surrounded by family. She was blessed with six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Martinez and sister, Carmen C. Martinez. Services will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary in Hemet, California on September 11th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. following the service. Online condolences maybe made to the family at www.miller-jones.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Miller-Jones Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
Riverside National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Jones Mortuary
1501 W. Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Jones Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved