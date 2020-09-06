Lawrencia Marquez, 91 of Brawley, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence in Hemet, California. Lawrencia (Lorrie) was born Saturday, July 20, 1929 in Brawley, California. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Saenz and the late Guadalupe Corona Saenz. Lawrencia was very family-oriented she had been a stay at home Mom to her children Sylvia Marquez Hicks, Ralph Benjamin Marquez and Elisa Marquez Benefield. Lawrencia instilled a good sense of values and gave unconditional love to all her family. She received much joy surrounded by family. She was blessed with six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Martinez and sister, Carmen C. Martinez. Services will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary in Hemet, California on September 11th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. following the service. Online condolences maybe made to the family at www.miller-jones.com
.