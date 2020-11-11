

Leighella Haynes, age 99 went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020. Born to William Jesse and Mattie Belle (Spain) Mallory on January 14, 1921 at their farm in Lockwood, Missouri she was the youngest of 6 children. In 1926 at age 5 her family moved to El Centro, California looking for a more stable way of life away from the harsh winters and farming. She remembered traveling the old plank road across the Yuma sand dunes. She attended elementary school in El Centro as well as Central Union High School. She grew up knowing what hard work was and that a loving home meant everything. In 1936 she married Alfred Hudson and together they had 5 children. Betty Jo, Sue, Linda, John and James. They resided in El Centro, CA. In 1959 she married Harper Haynes and together they had 2 sons, Carl and Stephen. They resided in Mountain View, Gilroy, Brawley and Calipatria until her husband Harpers death in December 1990. She was the business manager for the Calipatria School District until 1995 when she reluctantly decided to retire at the age of 75. She then started spending more time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church and a true believer in her faith. She took many trips with her children and their families including Cruises, Mexico, Hawaii, New Orleans and a road trip back to her hometown of Lockwood, Missouri. She was an avid woodworker often making and painting pieces for craft fairs. Not many grandmothers own a band saw and a drill press let alone those in their 90s. She never stayed still and always said it was what kept her young and sharp. She loved her crossword puzzles from the newspaper and did them every morning. Known as the matriarch of the family, Leighella was independent, loving, spirited and graceful all in one. She was proud to be a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and just recently great-great-grandmother. We have not lost her. The memories that each of her family members have will be cherished for a lifetime and stories will be passed down so that her legacy and her spirit will live on in many generations to come. Heaven has welcomed her home to be with those who went before her. Leighella was preceded in death by her parents, William and Belle; granddaughter, Nannette Brinnon; siblings, Everett Mallory, Geneva Kellner, Elsie Morgan, Laura Robinson and Johnny Mallory; son-in-laws, Dick James, Richard Patterson, Larry Driscoll and Jim Brinnon; her husband and the love of her life, Harper Haynes. She is survived by her 7 children, Betty Jo Brinnon of Brawley, CA, John Hudson of Roseville, CA, Sue Driscoll of La Quinta, CA, Linda Patterson of Gilroy, CA, Jim Haynes (Rita) of Placentia, CA, Carl Haynes (Merry) of Brawley, CA and Stephen Haynes (Donna) of Hollister, CA; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Viewing will be held on Monday November 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel 799 Hwy 86, Brawley, CA 92227. Services will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Western Ave Baptist Church, 555 N Western Ave. Brawley, CA. Graveside Services following at Riverview Cemetery 4700 Hovley Rd, Brawley, CA. Reception following graveside service at Western Ave Baptist Church.



