

Leland Wayne Pipkin passed away in the early morning hours of November 1, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington after a brief illness. Wayne was born in 1938 in Dinuba, California. He moved to El Centro with his parents, Ralph and June Pipkin in 1944. Wayne attended El Centro schools and graduated from Central Union High School in 1957 where he excelled in track and field sports setting a shot-put record in his class that stood for decades. While a student at Central, Wayne developed a love for music and performance. He became a skilled trombone player and helped to organize a jazz band. He would go on to lead the Central Union High School Band as drum major. After graduation Wayne attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He later joined the United States military and served in the Marine Corps. During his undergraduate years at the University of Utah, he met and married Ruth Anne Donaldson, the love of his life. Following graduation Wayne spent a brief period in Salt Lake City employed as a police officer. Later he was to find a permanent vocation with IBM. During his tenure with IBM, he was transferred to the Seattle Washington area where he worked for IBM until his retirement. After retirement Wayne donated his free time to charitable organizations as well as assisting his siblings to build the family business here in California. Wayne developed a lifelong love of soccer and played in organized leagues well into his seventies. He is survived by Ruth Anne, his wife of 59 years; son, Christian, daughter-in-law, Tami; his brother, Marc, and sister-in-law, Wendy. No formal service will be scheduled. Those wishing to provide condolences may do so by sending cards or remembrances to Anne Pipkin, 3817 W. Sage Vista Lane, Cedar Hills, Utah 84062.



