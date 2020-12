Leo Dvorak, 87, of El Centro passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1933 in Newton, KS. Leo is survived by his 2 sons and 4 grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Singing Hill Memorial Park in El Cajon and will be officiated by Father James Rafferty.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store