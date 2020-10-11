Leo Gutierrez, 89, of Seeley, CA passed away on September 13, 2020. Born on October 2, 1930 in San Miguel El Alto, Jal., Mexico and married Maria Patrocinio Perez on April 22, 1956, in Totatiche, Jal., Mexico. Leo immigrated to Imperial Valley and worked for Lerno Brothers Farming, Plaster City, and Kuhn Farms. Leo built the house where they raised their 8 children in Seeley, CA. Leo was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years when Patro went home to the Lord on March 17, 2020. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Jose "Pepe" on February 25, 2020 and Francisco (Catholic Priest, "Padre", on March 12, 2020. Leo is survived by his brothers and sisters, Francisca, Enrique, Margarito, Maria and Isabela. He is also survived by his 8 children, Mario (Alma), Louis, Frank (Lety), Eddie (Morayma), Richard (Agueda), Elena (Todd), David and Bety; 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grand children, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing will take place at Hems Mortuary, El Centro, CA on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Church service for Mr. Leo and Patro Gutierrez will be held outside of St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Centro, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8 a.m. Burial and final resting place will be in his hometown of San Miguel El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico.



