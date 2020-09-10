Leon L. Armenta, 90, of Westmorland, CA passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Leon was born on June 29, 1930 in Mexicali, BC., MX. He married Micaela V. Armenta on July 4, 1949 in Bamoa, Sinaloa, MX. He is survived by his children, Proto Armenta of El Centro, CA, Alfred Armenta of Westmorland, CA, Daniel Armenta of Westmorland, CA and Elizabeth Grijalva of Brawley, CA; siblings, Don Martell of Meza, AZ, Adelaida Ruiz of Yuma, AZ and Refugio Armenta Baez of Yuma, AZ. As well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



