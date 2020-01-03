|
|
Leon Lesicka, 87, passed away on December 21, 2019 in his home in Brawley. Leon was born to Joe and Johanna Lesicka on May 21, 1932 in Holtville. He graduated from Brawley High in 1950. Where he met the love of his life La Velle Stiff. They eloped that same year to Yuma. When the Korean War started Leon and La Velle were station at Fort Ord. Upon his return to the Valley, he formed Lesicka Brothers with his brother Marvin and La Velle as their secretary. Together they built custom homes, commercial buildings all over the Imperial Valley including several custom homes in Borrego Springs. When the Coachella Canal was lined with concrete in the late 70's, it became a death trap for mule deer and big horn sheep that slid down its banks to get water. Leon and his friends responded by digging out old wells and eventually Leon creating a water catchment system that has been used in Arizona, the Grand Canyon, Utah, New Mexico, Mexico and Mongolia. Leon assembled volunteers without benefits of any governmental position or monetary reward. His tools were a magnetic personality, an iron will and a sincerity that left every outdoorsman who met him with a strong "pull" to "help Leon". His organization, Desert Wildlife Unlimited, represented hard work at 110 degree heat, desert BBQ's, great camaraderie, and a feeling of accomplishment working alongside wonderful people. He had a unique capability to move the complaining wheels of government and turn potential adversaries in the Fish and Game Bureaucracy into allies. Along with his "water source" project, Leon assembled 3,000 acres of land for public dove and pheasant hunting and set into motion wetlands to cleanse the Alamo and New Rivers while government spent millions "studying" the problem. Leon is survived by his children, Kathy (Dennis), Mark (Malou) and Marty; grandchildren, Audre, Russell (Cynthia), Ashley, Danielle (Jake), Aragon and Tyler; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Leon's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18th at Brawley Lions Center from 4 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Desert Wildlife Unlimited, Inc., P.O. Box 1338, Brawley, CA 92227.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 3, 2020