

Leonard Eugene Jones passed away in El Centro California on October 19, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1938, in Sterling, Colorado, to Leonard Joseph and Josephine Pearl. Leonard was married to Judy Gay who preceded him in death in 2019. He is also preceded in death by his parents, his daughters Kristin Elizabeth and Teresa Sue. He is survived by his brother, Robert, and sisters, Barbara (Armando) Baray, Nancy (Eugene) Rohleder, Linda Griess, Shirley Adams, Marlene (Gerald) Skrzynear, Darlene (Lynn) Harnly, and Loretta (Kenneth) Maxwell; sisters-in-laws Carol Kay (Keith) Gentry and Joyce Rossen; his daughters, Lynette (Aaron) Mari and Norma (Nick) Hoppal; grandchildren Lance (Sandie) Mari, Heather (Chris) Gutierrez, Daniel Saxton, Brooke, Sonya, and Raquel. Also survived by his great-grandchildren Summer, Sonny, Alexis, Allyah, Adylessa, and Audrey, and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was raised on a farm in Atwood, Colorado, and attended school there. He worked on the farm until he married Judy and they moved to Merino, Colorado. In the early years they loved and cared for 23 foster children. Over the years he moved with his family to Indiana and then back to Merino and finally settling in El Centro in 1988 where they could be close to their daughter, Lynette, and her family. He worked as a truck driver and later became an electrician. When in El Centro he worked in electric wholesales until he retired. Leonard and Judy loved to dance and were active in the Desert Sundancers square dance club. They were also members of the Elks Club. He was an active supporter of the Southwest Racing Association and raced a few years with his grandson, Lance, and son-in-law, Aaron. After he stopped racing his love of racing continued as he would attend their races whenever he could. Leonard was a supporter of his grandson in his continued racing career. Leonard will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, Colorado. Donations in his memory can be made to Sterling Elks Club 821 Ash Street Sterling Colorado 80751.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store