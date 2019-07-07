|
|
Leonor "Nora" Singh, 60, of Heber, CA passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Leonor was born on September 15, 1958 in Mexicali, MX. She married Ray Velasquez. She graduated from IVC and became a social worker helping under privileged kids and families. Becoming a social worker was her life's calling. She is survived by her husband, daughter, son and their respective families. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from July 7 to July 8, 2019