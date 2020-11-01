

Leticia Chavez Godinez, 75, of El Centro, CA passed away on April 5, 2020 after losing her long battle to COVID-19 in San Diego, CA. Leticia was born on July 3, 1944 in La Rivera, Jalisco, Mexico to Hilaria Romo and Leopoldo Chavez Bustos. In 1946, she moved to Mexicali, B.C., Mexico with her mom and went to school at Academia (Academy) Estado 29. She married the love of her life, Manuel Duenas Godinez, on November 10, 1961 in Mexicali, B.C., Mexico. Together, in the year 1964, they decided to come to the US and raise their family. A math whiz known to many; Leticia earned her GED at Imperial Valley College after immigrating to the US. A hard worker, nonetheless, Leticia began her work in the US picking grapes and melons with her mother. She also worked at Green Valley Farms in Brawley, CA packing tomatoes, and most known for her work packing asparagus at the Abatti Farms in El Centro, CA. She was very proud of her quick-error free skills. She was also well known for her delicious barbacoa, one-of-a kind tamales and even her cakes way back when. She was most proud of being a loving wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family, always willing to host a party, and even to have a tequila shot or two. She had a passion for traveling, especially visiting her family in Mexico City, D.F., and enjoyed casino trips with her sister and her best friend. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Manuel Duenas Godinez of El Centro, CA; children, Patty Godinez Talamantes of Chula Vista, CA, Manuel Godinez Chavez of El Centro, CA, Leticia Godinez-Fraher of Jacksonville, FL, Ivonne Godinez Miranda of El Centro, CA, Erika Godinez Morquecho of El Centro, CA; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Armando Talamantes, Rick Fraher, Julio Miranda, Raul Morquecho and daughter-in-law, Maricela Santana Godinez. Her sisters, Bertha Romo Avendano, Rosa Margarita Romo, Silvia Romo Olivarria and Lourdes Romo Chairez; half-sister, Bertha Chavez Franco and half-brother, Manuel Chavez; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Leticia was preceded in death by her father, Leopoldo Chavez Bustos; mother, Hilaria Romo, and sister, Irma Romo Ashtari. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by mass and interment of ashes at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gilbert Road, El Centro, CA.



