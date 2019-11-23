Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
LETICIA JUANITA ARVIZU


1964 - 2019
LETICIA JUANITA ARVIZU Obituary
Leticia Arvizu, 54, of El Cajon passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1964 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico. Leticia is survived by her sons, Gilbert, Caesar and Marc Anthony Cruz; mother, Yolanda Arvizu; sisters, Elsa Margarita, Yolanda, Rosa and Yvonne; brother, Hector; 6 nieces, 7 nephews, 1 great-nephew and her loyal dog. Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 23, 2019
