

Letitia Friesen, 85, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 of a short illness in her home in Brawley. She was born on November 24, 1933 in Dover, OK and later married Paul H. Friesen on August 22, 1954 in Angola, KS. She graduated from Enid, OK High School in 1951. The family of 4 moved to Brawley in 1964. She was active in community organizations and a long time member/officer of Brawley Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Friesen. Letitia is survived by her daughters, Pamela and Penni Friesen of Brawley, CA. Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley at 12:15 p.m. Graveside services to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Celebration of Life will follow at 1st United Methodist Church, Brawley, CA at 2:15 p.m. The family suggests memorial be sent to: Grace & Truth Ministries, Box 766, Holtville, CA 92250. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary