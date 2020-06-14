

Lily Gomez Grudichak, born July 31, 1927, departed this life peacefully on May 30, 2020 after a short illness. She led a full, respected, and productive life and enjoyed the immense love of a large extended family and friends from all over the world. Born in the Imperial Valley city of Brawley, CA to immigrant parents, she was one of seven daughters. Lily was raised on a dairy farm, where one of the responsibilities of her sisters and Lily was to milk the farm's cows. She often talked lovingly of her time on the ranch with her sisters and extended family, with the large family dinners and gatherings. She loved telling the story of her father selling his farm's milk to the U.S. military that was doing maneuvers in the deserts of the Imperial Valley during WW II and seeing General Patton's convoy as it passed through town headed to the ports of San Diego. From there, General Patton and his troops would eventually engage in successful battle in North Africa. In 1951, Lily married Stephen J. Grudichak, who was also an educator in the Brawley School District. They had five children, Virginia, of Point Lookout, New York, Mary Visser (Robert) of Katy, Texas, Diana Farley, (Andrew) of Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia Ford, (Ken Lee) of Los Angeles, California and Lawrence, (Carol) of Brea, California. Lily graduated from Central Union High School (El Centro) in only 3 years. She attended Imperial Valley College and received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkley. In 1966, she received her Master of Arts Degree from Stanford University. She pursued her Stanford degree while remarkably still teaching full-time and raising her five children with Steve. She and Steve had a loving and true partnership in marriage that spanned 53 years. They enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends throughout the United States and Europe. She especially enjoyed amazing summers spent with her husband Steve's family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin taking in the Croatian culture. Lily was the first bilingual schoolteacher in the State of California. She often joked about the Washington D.C. "big-wigs" who insisted on observing her in the classroom while teaching her first bilingual classes. Lily was very proud of that distinction, and taught from 1950 to 1998, while never missing a day of teaching. This was due to her love for her students and the joy they brought to her. During that time span as a teacher and educator of kindergarten and first grade, she literally taught generations of families in the Brawley school district. Some of her most memorable times were teaching students from other countries or those with disabilities. During her retirement years in Brawley, she always enjoyed running into her former students and their children at the grocery store or local restaurants. Her former students always demonstrated tremendous gratitude for the impact that Lily had in their lives. Lily was an avid sports fan and loved anything to do with the LA Dodgers, Angels, and Lakers. She knew the Dodger's players' batting or pitching statistics and could recite even the smallest of details about these teams. One of her former students became an LA Dodger, and Lily was overjoyed to attend a game in which he played. She absolutely loved the memories of the times she attended Dodger or Laker games with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the Brawley Babe Ruth games and even helping in the concession stand with her husband Steve. Lily was a no-nonsense kind of lady. She knew what she did and did not like and was not shy about expressing her opinions. She and Steve raised children who are respectful and extraordinarily grateful for the examples they set. She led with dignity and by her actions. She did not seek attention, but she earned the respect of everyone who got to know her. She was funny and would do or say something that would catch everyone by surprise. Most of all, she loved God, her family, her friends, her students, Mexican food, and root beer floats. Lily was predeceased by her parents, Virginia Favela and Fidel Gomez; her loving husband, Steve; her sisters, Rita Boyce and Evelyn Aragon and her granddaughter, Amy Visser. She is survived by her sisters, Beatrice Arce, Mary Velasquez, Emilie Alarcon and Jane Booth; her five children, her grandchildren, Stefanie, Kristin, Lily, Sydney, and Matthew; a host of other nieces and nephews from both the Gomez and Grudichak families. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be postponed. A service will eventually be held in Brawley at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Lily will be interned with her husband, Steve, at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.



