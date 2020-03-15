|
Linda Hartley entered the gates of Heaven on March 4, 2020. Linda was born in El Centro Ca. on December 30, 1946. Linda spend her early teen years going to school in Dallas Texas until moving with her family to El Centro, Ca. in February, 1964 Linda entered Central high school in the 11th grade and was a proud member of the Spartan's class of 1965. Three weeks after moving to El Centro, Linda met her future husband Buddy Hartley. After dating for two years, Linda and Buddy were married on March 23, 1966. They started building their family, having three sons, Ty, Wesley, and Jason. Linda was known by all, for her sweet personality and always smiling. In 1966 Linda and Buddy purchased the Foster's Freeze in Brawley. It is now one of the last Foster's Freeze in Ca. In 1989, Linda worked as a sales associate with Buddy in Yuma, AZ for U.S. Foodservice. In 1996 when their son Jason had passed away at the age 26, Linda began writing in her journals and named them, "Letters from Heaven." When Linda retired in 2008, she continued writing in her journals and enjoyed making jewelry and sharing what she made with her friends. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Luna and Solana. Linda is survived by her Husband Buddy; sons, Ty and Wesley, two grandsons Jacob and Colby; a brother David Icke; sister-in-law, Luisa; daughter-in-law DeeDee, and granddaughters Luna and Solana. Aunt and Uncle Fern and Don Barioni; brother-in-law, Jim Hartley; sister-in-law, Connie Hartley; cousins, Shirley Bentley, Charlotte Seay, Ricky Barioni, Doni and Angela Barioni, and Greg Bentley. Linda was preceded in death by her son Jason; father, Leon Leath; mother, Imogene Gentry, and brother Ronnie Icke, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969. Funeral will be in Yuma, AZ on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Johnson Mortuary at 10 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 15, 2020