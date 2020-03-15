Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA JEAN HARTLEY


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA JEAN HARTLEY Obituary

Linda Hartley entered the gates of Heaven on March 4, 2020. Linda was born in El Centro Ca. on December 30, 1946. Linda spend her early teen years going to school in Dallas Texas until moving with her family to El Centro, Ca. in February, 1964 Linda entered Central high school in the 11th grade and was a proud member of the Spartan's class of 1965. Three weeks after moving to El Centro, Linda met her future husband Buddy Hartley. After dating for two years, Linda and Buddy were married on March 23, 1966. They started building their family, having three sons, Ty, Wesley, and Jason. Linda was known by all, for her sweet personality and always smiling. In 1966 Linda and Buddy purchased the Foster's Freeze in Brawley. It is now one of the last Foster's Freeze in Ca. In 1989, Linda worked as a sales associate with Buddy in Yuma, AZ for U.S. Foodservice. In 1996 when their son Jason had passed away at the age 26, Linda began writing in her journals and named them, "Letters from Heaven." When Linda retired in 2008, she continued writing in her journals and enjoyed making jewelry and sharing what she made with her friends. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Luna and Solana. Linda is survived by her Husband Buddy; sons, Ty and Wesley, two grandsons Jacob and Colby; a brother David Icke; sister-in-law, Luisa; daughter-in-law DeeDee, and granddaughters Luna and Solana. Aunt and Uncle Fern and Don Barioni; brother-in-law, Jim Hartley; sister-in-law, Connie Hartley; cousins, Shirley Bentley, Charlotte Seay, Ricky Barioni, Doni and Angela Barioni, and Greg Bentley. Linda was preceded in death by her son Jason; father, Leon Leath; mother, Imogene Gentry, and brother Ronnie Icke, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969. Funeral will be in Yuma, AZ on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Johnson Mortuary at 10 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -