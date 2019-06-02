|
|
Linda Joyce Hodges passed away on April 2, 2019 at 11:10 p.m. in Las Vegas, NV of complications of a Brain Tumor. Linda J. Hodges was born Linda Joyce Terrill in Oklahoma to Bill and Eva Terrill on January 6, 1949. She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, Michael R. Hodges; her children, Lisa Knutson, Michelle Velasco and James Hodges; grandchildren, Jonathan Velasco, Heather Cotero, Maggie Velasco, Josh Aldrich, Dylan Knutson; great-grandchildren, Ava Aldrich, Shane Aldrich Jack and Scarlet Cotero and beloved dogs. She loved volunteering at the hospital and being involved in politics. She enjoyed Arts and Crafts and taking care of her beloved dogs. Contributions in memory of Linda can be made to the of Imperial Valley of California.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 2, 2019