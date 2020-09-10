Linda Kay McAllaster was born on June 5, 1943 in El Centro, California to King Kendle, Jr. and Sally Little. She was raised in Imperial by her mom and stepfather, Jake Little. Kay attended Imperial city schools where she was active in 4-H, FFA, was a champion barrel racer and a Cattle Call Princess. She graduated from Imperial High School in 1961. After graduation, she attended St. Mary's College in Los Angeles where she received a scholarship. Love prevailed and Kay returned to the valley to marry David McAllaster in 1963, they made their home in Imperial. She worked for the IID, Imperial Valley College as the Director of Fiscal Services, and then became the Business Manager of the Imperial Unified School District. Kay was instrumental in opening J.L. Waggoner Elementary School and worked on various other district projects, which she took great pride in. She was active in the community as a 4-H leader and involved with the Imperial Swim Team, along with other youth sports. Kay and David were happily married for fifty-five years and raised two sons, Kirk and Todd. Kay enjoyed lifelong friendships, loved her grandchildren and enjoyed her dogs. Kay passed away peacefully on August 21 and was preceded in death by her husband, David. She is survived by her sons Kirk (Lisa), Todd (Eleanor) and grandchildren, Darby 23, Chloe 21, Summer 18, Catherine 14 and David 11. "Gramma Kay" was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The National Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store