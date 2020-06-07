Linda Lopez, 71, of Brawley, Ca passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Linda was born on February 25, 1949 in Brawley, CA. She married Ignacio Lopez on December 4, 1993. She is survived by her husband, Ignacio Lopez; children, Jerry Lee Lopez of El Centro, Abel Jr. Armani of Brawley, Susie Leon Sabala of Brawley, Samantha Freyre of Brawley and Sandy Rojas of Brawley; siblings, Mary, Susie, Patricia, Robert and Eddie; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



