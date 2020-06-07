LINDA LOPEZ
1949 - 2020
Linda Lopez, 71, of Brawley, Ca passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Linda was born on February 25, 1949 in Brawley, CA. She married Ignacio Lopez on December 4, 1993. She is survived by her husband, Ignacio Lopez; children, Jerry Lee Lopez of El Centro, Abel Jr. Armani of Brawley, Susie Leon Sabala of Brawley, Samantha Freyre of Brawley and Sandy Rojas of Brawley; siblings, Mary, Susie, Patricia, Robert and Eddie; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
JUN
16
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
