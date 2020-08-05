

Linda Trujillo, 32, of Heber passed away on July 12, 2020 of Thrombosis in San Diego. She worked at Dr. Berenji DDS for 7 years. Linda is survived by her daughter, Mia Hope; mother, Lisa Hope Estrada; sister, Lisa Trujillo little brother, Hubby; brother, JC Trujillo and uncle, Oscar Estrada; 3 nieces, ninos, Linda and Danny; aunts, uncles, cousins and many loved ones. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 9 to 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.



