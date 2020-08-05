1/1
LINDA TRUJILLO
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Trujillo, 32, of Heber passed away on July 12, 2020 of Thrombosis in San Diego. She worked at Dr. Berenji DDS for 7 years. Linda is survived by her daughter, Mia Hope; mother, Lisa Hope Estrada; sister, Lisa Trujillo little brother, Hubby; brother, JC Trujillo and uncle, Oscar Estrada; 3 nieces, ninos, Linda and Danny; aunts, uncles, cousins and many loved ones. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 9 to 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Burial
Mt. View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hems Brothers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved