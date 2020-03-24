Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA ZUNIGA


1978 - 2020
Lisa Zuniga, 41, of Calexico, CA passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lisa was born on October 17, 1978 in Calexico, CA. Lisa was preceded in death by her father,Gilbert Zuniga and mother, Delia Zuniga. She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Zuniga of San Diego, Rosan Armstrong of El Centro, Susan Martinez of Imperial, Georgia Espinoza of Yuma, Arizona; brothers Gilbert Zuniga of El Centro and Jerry Zuniga of Calexico; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved doggies pinky and junior. A Celebration of Life will not be held at this time. Services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 24, 2020
