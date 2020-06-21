

Lois was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She and her Husband Harry and their young daughter Kathy moved to Holtville, California in 1948. They found Holtville endearing to live and raise their family. She was first employed in Holtville with Anderson Clayton Cotton Gin. Her next work was as the payroll clerk and office employee for the Holtville Unified School District which she loved. She worked there from 1956 until her retirement in 1979. She and her husband were very much involved with Saint Paul's Lutheran Church of Holtville. Lois was a member of St. Paul's for 72 years. She acted as treasurer, Quilt Ministry Leader making quilts and providing them to the needy. She was well known for her coconut cream pies and her lemon cheese cake. Other activities she enjoyed was sewing, making clothes for her family and friends. She also had a genuine love of reading. She served as a Pink Lady at the El Centro Regional Medical Center with the Hospital Auxiliary for a number of years. Lois was a devout woman of faith in Christ and so, was active in serving and helping when and where she was needed. Mrs. Walters was proceeded in death by her husband Harry, (they were married for 56 years); her sister Jean Rubin of Holtville and her brother Albert "Al" Killinger of Pittsburgh, PA. Lois is survived by her sister, Miriam Crichley of Pittsburgh, PA; her children Kathy Toth (Bert) Holtville, Lynn Knight (Rick) Bakersfield, CA and Tim Walters (Debra) also of Holtville; grandchildren Shelly Kueneman (Chris), Chris Toth (Mindy), Alex Knight (Heather), Matt Toth, Jennifer Fortin (Elliot) and T J Walters (Jessica); grandma Lois was very blessed to have 20 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service for Lois will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Jennifer Thomason and the Staff of Heart and Hand for their loving care for our mom and grandma in her final days before going home to Jesus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store