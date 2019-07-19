Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
LONNIE RAY COUNCE


1953 - 2019
LONNIE RAY COUNCE Obituary
Lonnie Counce, 65, of Calipatria passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1953 in Booneville, Mississippi and later married Lorraine Counce on November 20, 1971 in Memphis, TN. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Counce; son, Brandon Counce; daughter, Angela Counce; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and brother, David Counce. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Lorenzo Otero
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 19, 2019
