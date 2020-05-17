LORETTA BELLE WOODS KILDAY
1940 - 2020
Loretta Belle Woods Kilday, 79, of Riverside, CA passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2020 at her Riverside home. Loretta was born on April 30, 1940 in Littlerock, AR. She married William Edward Kilday on February 16, 1963 in Riverside, CA. Loretta graduated with the Class of 1958 from Central High School in El Centro. She was preceded in death by her mother, Floye Louise (Walker) and father James Robert Woods. She is survived by husband, William Edward Kilday of Riverside; brother, James Vernon Woods of Donald OR; daughter, Susan Kay Kilday of Oakton, VA; son, William James Kilday of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren, Jason Michael Sperry, Samantha Loraine Kilday, Lauren Loretta Kilday and William Jeffery Kilday. The family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 17, 2020.
