Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
LOUIE PERRONE


1958 - 2019
LOUIE PERRONE Obituary

Louie Perrone, 61, of Calexico passed away Monday, August 5. He was born June 17, 1958 and was later married to Josefina Perrone. Our world has lost a shining star. Louie was a gentle soul who always had a kind word for everyone that he saw and made you feel so loved and special. We will miss you. Services for Louie will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Visitation will be held tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will commence at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 15. Louie will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery immediately following Mass. He was preceded in death by his father, Lou Perrone; and brother, Anthony Perrone. Louie is survived by his wife, Josefina Perrone; mother, Isabel Perrone; sister, "Pinky" Perrone-Tylenda; brothers, Alex Perrone and Mark Perrone; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 14, 2019
