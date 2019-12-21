Home

1925 - 2019
Louis Vern Fisk, 94, of Brawley, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Louie was born November 22, 1925 in Sterling, Michigan. He married Roma Jo Fisk on June 11, 1945 in Yuma, AZ. He is survived by his wife of almost 75 years, Roma Jo and two children; Patricia (John) Novak and Dennis (Kathleen) Fisk. Papa is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held Monday, December 9, 2019 in Standish, Michigan. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 21, 2019
