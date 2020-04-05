|
Louise Evon Grass, age 94, passed peacefully into glory on March 31, 2020 at Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs. Louise was a long time resident of Brawley, CA and most recently at Cottage View Assisted Living Home in El Centro. Louise was born November 19, 1925 in Canadian, TX. She attended Ouachita Baptist College in Arkansas and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK where she met and married Luther Grass in June 1951. They moved to Davis, CA and then later to Pomona, CA. Louise and Luther had 3 children, Ralph (Vinita, Ok), Roger (Prescott Valley, AZ) and John (Brawley). She completed her teaching credential at Cal State LA and taught school in Ontario, CA for a few years before moving to Brawley in 1964. She taught for Brawley Elementary School District until 1982 when she retired. Louise had a passion for teaching and continued to teach after she retired providing private tutoring and tutoring for a specialized reading program at Witter Elementary School. She was a long time member of Brawley First Baptist Church now known as Gateway Church of Brawley. She was also an active member of the Christian Womens Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. Louises love for teaching included her love for teaching the Bible to her Sunday school classes which she did until reaching the age of 92. Louise loved to oil paint, produce a wide array of crafts and was well known for making cookies and candy. Louise and Luther enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. Because of her love for Christ, she has touched the lives of many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Grass; her parents William and Elise Norris; sister Barbara Craig; brothers, Carl, Bob, Calvert and Almon. She is survived by her sons, Ralph (Hiahwahnah), Roger (Laura) and John (Ren); grandchildren, Kristen Peinado (Robert), Danielle Grass, Angelina Grass, Sylvia Grass, Monica Hernandez, Jeff Caudill and Nelson Parrish; great-grandchildren Logan Peinado, Caleb and Liana Hernandez, Andrew Grass, Aavery (Johana) and JR Caudill, Kyle Parrish, and great-great-grandsons, Gerardo and Linc Caudill. Due to the current circumstances, Louise will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery with a private family ceremony with Pastor Joe Garcia from Gateway Church of Brawley officiating. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 5, 2020