Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-2010
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
LOWELL TALLEY


1938 - 2019
LOWELL TALLEY Obituary
Lowell Talley, 81, of Corvallis, MT passed away due to an accident on his property, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Lowell was born on March 27, 1938. He and his wife owned a business together and both retired in Corvallis, MT in 1995. He is survived by his three children, James Talley and wife Jeanette, Charlie Talley and partner Karen Equi and Cheryl Talley-Moon and her husband Bob Moon. They are also survived by five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, MT. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Corvallis Cemetery in Corvallis, MT.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 9, 2019
