Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
View Map
Lucia A. Rodriguez, 84, passed away in her home in Calexico on the morning of February 11th after a long life managing congestive heart and kidney failure. Lucia was born on December 14, 1934 in Tecuala, Nayarit to Teodora Lara. She migrated to the Mexicali-Calexico borderlands as a young woman where she began her legacy as a strong caregiver. She married Juan Rodriguez Muiz and had 8 children before immigrating to Calexico in 1969. Perhaps most memorably, the doors to her home were open to all. No guest went unfed and they could count on a hot cup of coffee at any time of day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan; brother, Jose Luis; sons, Enrique and Lupe, and daughters, Rosalinda, Norma, and Teodora. She is survived by her children Emilio Rodriguez, Sandra Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson. Rosary and Visitation will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico with Burial to follow immediately after.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 21, 2019
