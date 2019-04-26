Home

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
201 E. Gillet
El Centro, CA
LUCIA GARCIA Obituary

Lucia Garcia, 82, El Centro passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1936 in Mexicali, BC Mexico. Lucia was preceded in death by son, Fallen Officer, Aaron Garcia. She is survived by her daughter, Eva Rodriguez; son, Arturo Garcia, and in-laws, Efrain and Patty; grandchildren, great-grand children and loving extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary Calexico, 1820 N Imperial Ave. Calexico, CA. 92231. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 8 a.m. Hems Brothers Mortuary Calexico and will be officiated by Javier Guerra, Christ Community Minister. Burial will immediately follow at 9:15 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 201 E. Gillet St. El Centro, Ca. 92243.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 26, 2019
