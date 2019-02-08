|
|
Luis Cruz Jr., 49, of El Centro passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1969 in El Centro. He was an employee at Imperial Irrigation District for 15 years as a Power Troubleshooter. Prior to this, he worked at Irby Construction and City of El Centro. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricardo Cruz; uncle, Martin Aceves and mother in Law, Sylvia Molina. Luis is survived by his daughters, Bianca Cruz, Amanda Cruz; sons, Luis Cruz III, Jonathan Cruz; ex-spouse, Rosalinda Cruz; mother, Maria Luisa Cruz; father, Luis Cruz; sister, Martina Patricia Perez; brothers, Lisandro Cruz, Osvaldo Cruz, Armando Cruz, Jesus Cruz and loved by nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Mortuary in El Centro. Service will be Officiated by Father Mark on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 8, 2019