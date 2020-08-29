

Luis Sotelo, 73, of Garden Grove, CA passed away on August 13, 2020 of natural causes. Luis Garcia Sotelo was born on August 10, 1947 to Luis Flores Sotelo and Manuela Garcia Sotelo. Luis is the eldest son of Luis and Manuela Sotelo. Luis was a truck driver since he was 12 years old. Luis was preceded in death by his father, Luis Flores Sotelo. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda A. Sotelo; mother, Manuela Garcia Vuida de Sotelo, son, Christopher J. Sotelo (Michelle Pick); daughters, Carmela Sotelo Cisneros (Adam) and Guadalupe Sotelo Gonzales (Carlos), Victoria Sotelo; son, Luis Valadez Sotelo III (Patricia), numerous grandsons and granddaughters; brothers, George (Catalina) Sotelo, Robert (Yolanda) Sotelo and Richard (Cynthia) Sotelo. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Polycarp Catholic Church, 8100 Chapman Avenue, Stanton, CA. 90680.



