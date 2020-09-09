1/1
LUISA ROBLES
1925 - 2020
Luisa Robles, 95, of Imperial, CA passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Luisa was born on May 29, 1925 in Minkler, CA. She was a faithful woman that loved God and her family. She loved going to church. She was a strong woman and devoted her life to her children. Her family meant the world to her. She will always be remembered as an amazing, strong, loving woman. She will forever be in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her son, Gilberto Robles; son, Alfredo Robles; grandson, Daniel Duran; great-grandson, Gilbert Robles Jr. and grandson, Alfredo Hernandez. She is survived by daughters: Elvia, Maria, Epimenia, Lupe, Maria Elena, Rosa, Graciela and Leticia; sons: Efren, Javier, Rigoberto and Ernesto Robles; 40 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
