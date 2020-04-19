Home

Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
120 N Buena Vista St.
Hemet, CA
LUPE SALAZAR Jr.


1942 - 2020
Lupe Salazar Jr., 78, of Hemet, CA passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a long time illness. He was born on February 4, 1942 in Brawley, CA and was a former resident of El Centro for many years. Lupe was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Salazar and father and Fidencio Salazar. He is survived by his wife, Carolina Salazar; daughters, Carolyn Salazar, Corina Rosas, Diana Salazar and Lupita Salazar; grandchildren, Raymond Aguilera, Karina Rosas, Kimberly Flowers, Gabriel Rosas, Christopher Rosas, Tiffanie Munoz, Denisha Munoz, Di Anthony Vidaurry and Ditrina Vidaurry and 11 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 120 N Buena Vista St. Hemet, CA
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 19, 2020
