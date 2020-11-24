

Lydia Ocampo was born in Brawley, on June 11, 1928 and died November 4, 2020, in El Miraje, Arizona. Her parents were Don Felipe Ocampo "El Fotografo" and Concepcion Moreno. She was baptized at the First Mexican Baptist Church of Brawley. She married Johnny Santillan on Christmas Day, 1944. She out lived her four brothers and one sister. She is survived by Daniel Santillan of Calexico, Robert Santillan of Elmirade, AZ and Richard Santillan of Oxnard, CA; numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces.



