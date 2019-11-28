Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MACARIO PACHECO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MACARIO PACHECO Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MACARIO PACHECO Jr. Obituary
Macario Pacheco Jr., 66 of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Macario was born on December 10, 1952 in Brawley, CA. He is survived by mother, Socorro P. Pacheco; son, Macario F. Pacheco III; daughters, Estella P. Gonzalez and Bianca M. Pacheco; brothers, Johnny P. Mares and Geronimo Pacheco; sister, Concepcion Pacheco; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MACARIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -