Macario Pacheco Jr., 66 of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Macario was born on December 10, 1952 in Brawley, CA. He is survived by mother, Socorro P. Pacheco; son, Macario F. Pacheco III; daughters, Estella P. Gonzalez and Bianca M. Pacheco; brothers, Johnny P. Mares and Geronimo Pacheco; sister, Concepcion Pacheco; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 28, 2019