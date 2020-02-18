|
|
Magdalena "Nena" Garcia de Obeso, 85, passed away in the comfort of her home in Imperial, CA on February 8, 2020. Born in Mechoaconejo, Jalisco, Mexico on July 22, 1934; she was one of eight children to the late Eusebio and Natividad (Jimenez) Garcia. She married Gregorio Lopez Obeso on July 22, 1950. She will be missed by many, leaving a legacy of strength, love, and many cherished memories. She leaves her children: Arturo G. Obeso, Carmen Obeso, Daniel Obeso, and Gloria Levy; siblings: Trinidad Garcia, Armando and Alfredo Jimenez, Maria Jimenez and Martha Jimenez; grandchildren: Bryan, Bianca, Sabrina, John, Kristy, George, Inez, Adrian, Nichole, Reynaldo, Clarissa, Raymond, Erik, Cassandra, Cory, Steven, Whitney, Marisol, Lucero, Ida, Omar, Richie, Jaime, Priscilla, Chris, Mandy, Craig, Sarah, Angelina, Terrance, Melissa, Logan and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren: Jake, Bella Micah, Makenzie, Emma, Cassidy, Caleb, Gianna, Richie, Nicolas, Jaime, Audrina, Julian, Brittany, Alexa, Omar, Nobi, Maximus, Enzo, Penelope, Baylee, Roman, Milee, Emilee, Madison, and Amellia; son-in-laws: Jose and Paul; daughter-in-laws: Yvonne, Edith, Clara, Delphine, Maria Elena, JoAnne and many Garcia, Jimenez and Obeso, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gregorio Lopez Obeso; her sons: David G. Obeso, and Jaime G. Obeso; brothers: Francisco Jimenez, and Luis Jimenez and son-in-law Ray A. Sesma. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parrish located at 153 East Brighton Ave., El Centro, CA 92243. Viewing will be held at 8 a.m. with rosary at 8:45 a.m. and with mass at 9:30 a.m. Thereafter, internment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 201 East Gillet Rd., El Centro, CA 92243.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 18, 2020