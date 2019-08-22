Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
MAGDALENA SOSA


1927 - 2019
MAGDALENA SOSA Obituary
Magdalena Sosa passed away of natural causes in her home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:25 p.m. surrounded by family. Magdalena was born on May 9, 1927 in Holtville. She later married Ramon Sosa on August 28, 1946 in Durango Mexico. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. She is survived by her 10 children: daughters, Dora Sosa, Martha Sosa, Isabel Sosa, Maria Sosa, and Magdalena Castro Sosa; sons, Ismael Sosa, Ramon Sosa, Hector Sosa, Gilberto Sosa and Felipe Sosa; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 22, 2019
